On 17 May, foreign leisure travel got the go-ahead in England.From 17 May, holidays can resume under a traffic light system, with destinations graded as red, amber or green according to the level of risk of travellers reimporting Covid-19 infections.According to the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, recreational travel is only recommended to countries on the green list; travellers have been advised they “should not be travelling to ‘amber’ and ‘red’ countries for leisure”.The “green list” was first revealed on 7 May.For the initial international travel restart, only 12 places were designated green. But when will more countries be added to...