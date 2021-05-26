Cancel
Vanessa Redgrave Not Starring Opposite Kevin Spacey in Franco Nero’s Italian Film

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vanessa Redgrave will not star opposite Kevin Space in the Italian film L’uomo Che Disegno Dio, translated as The Man Who Drew God. “Vanessa Redgrave’s name is being included in recent stories relating to the casting of the upcoming film The Man Who Drew God. While there have been discussions about the possibility of her joining the cast, she will not appear in the film,” a rep for Redgrave said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

