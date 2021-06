It happens, even to the best of us: mid-lipstick application, the slightest slip, bump, or twitch sends your doe-foot or bullet flying. And more often than not, it's the corners of the mouth that see the most damage (and by damage, we mean smeared lipstick). The crafty makeup geniuses on TikTok just found an easy, low-budget solution to this problem — one that comes from a rather unexpected source.