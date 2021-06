“No Service” is one of the widespread issues faced by many Android smartphone users, and in this article, we are going to share some of the most effective solutions. This problem often results in not registered on the network and no signal on the Android device. Your Android smartphone can often display no service error due to a null IMEI. You can also go through the article: How to restore IMEI number and fixed no signal error. Most of our readers found a solution by following that article.