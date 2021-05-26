Cancel
Sony AI Is Working With PlayStation On Smarter In-Game Opponents

By Justin Diaz
Android Headlines
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony AI is a new division that Sony established in 2019 and it’s now been revealed that it will be collaborating with Sony’s PlayStation division. The two are working together to make NPC characters in games smarter. Specifically opponents and teammates. The details were revealed as part of Sony’s recent Corporate Strategy Meeting. Where the company also opened up about its plans to explore the mobile market with some of its game titles.

