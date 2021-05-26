Sony AI Is Working With PlayStation On Smarter In-Game Opponents

With game file sizing starting to approach something towards the absurd, and I’m looking at you Call of Duty! When the PS5 was confirmed with 825GB of storage (1TB on the diskless version), many began to rightly question as to whether this was going to truly be enough to see the console through the next couple of years, let alone the generation. Admittedly, with it coming with an NVMe expansion port, this is a problem that can be potentially overcome, but in terms of the data on your main drive. Well, I daresay that for many owners things have already become a little cramped.