The prolific N TUSIO DJ has sent ripples with his scintillating musicality and incredible finesse in the brilliant dance and EDM track ‘HERE WE GO FESTIVAL!’. The independent musician, N TUSIO DJ who is also popularly known as Nicholas Tusio has prompted the fans to turn up the volume. He has engaged the fans with passionate rhythm in the dance and EDM track ‘HERE WE GO FESTIVAL!’. In my opinion, the track is played on all the major airplay and podcasts. The amazing track has been released by the state-of-the-art music label ‘N TUSIO DJ’. The artist is based out of Montecarlo in Monaco and the fans are smitten by the hypnotic bliss created by the rhythm of dance and EDM. He has got an indomitable passion for all kinds of sound and he also breaks the shackles to come up with brand new tunes. Most of his tracks are trending on major apps like Soundcloud.