AKMU's Suhyun gave a clear answer to a fan question asking if she was interested in getting tattoos and made her fans laugh. On June 1st, Suhyun posted an Instagram story asking her fans to ask her anything. Among the questions, she chose a few and posted her answers to them. In one of the questions, a fan asked, "Are you interested in tattoos?" to which Suhyun replied, "It's either getting my skin blotted or being blotted out from the family registry" making her fans laugh.