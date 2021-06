Seventeen's Mingyu and Wonwoo are getting ready to release their digital single 'Bittersweet (feat. Lee Hi).'. Previously, the boys announced the release of their new digital single by showing a moving teaser image of two men walking in the rain. On May 23 KST at midnight, Seventeen unveiled the concept photos of member Mingyu with a message saying "Will we be able to face each other after looking together in the same direction".