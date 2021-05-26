Cancel
Celebrities

Take a Tour of Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Webster’s Adorable Bedroom: Photos!

By Emy LaCroix
Life and Style Weekly
 8 days ago
Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

She’s a big girl now! Kylie Jenner has given fans rare glimpses into daughter Stormi Webster‘s bedroom, and it’s any little girl’s dream room.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off all of the cool custom decor around her and rapper Travis Scott‘s toddler’s room, captioning one snap, “Stormi’s World.” While it does have some typical toddler room staples — a white storage unit filled with baskets of toys and stuffed animals — it also features some extremely high-end decorations.

On the wall, there are four skateboard decks from artist Takashi Murakami. The design second from the left is listed on Artsy for a whopping $1650, and that’s just for one of them!

Another photo shows Stormi’s cute reading nook, which consists of a shelf of books, a cozy chair filled with stuffed animals, and a neon sign of a stormcloud with lightning coming out of it. So cute!

Of course, the best part of the room is Stormi’s “big girl bed,” as Kylie called it. The presumably custom piece of furniture has a large bed on the bottom, and then a small set of stairs that lead up to a second level with bookshelves and a cushion to read on. Stormcloud cut-outs surround the bed, and the mattress is covered in a pale pink comforter and matching pillows. Only the best for little Stormaloo!

It’s really no surprise Kylie would spare no expense when it comes to Stormi’s bedroom. “Kylie is constantly showering her with gifts — expensive jewelry, the latest gadgets, you name it, Stormi has it,” a source previously told Life & Style. “She can drop upwards of $100K in a week on her little girl!”

From the moment Stormi was born it was obvious Kylie wanted her to enjoy the finer things in life. In one of the cosmetics mogul’s first photos with her daughter, Stormi was held snug in a $625 Gucci baby sling. Things got even crazier when Kylie was spotted pushing her baby around in a Fendi stroller worth a whopping $12,500. So, yeah, the glam bedroom doesn’t surprise us in the least.

Scroll through the gallery below to take a mini-tour of Stormi’s adorable bedroom!

