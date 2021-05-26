Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

Woman who entered monkey enclosure at El Paso Zoo to be charged

krwg.org
 5 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The El Paso Zoo plans to press charges against a woman who was caught on video trying to feed spider monkeys after climbing into their enclosure. The El Paso Times says the exhibit is enclosed by a low fence, allowing for great visibility for visitors, and has a moat as an extra barrier because spider monkeys can’t swim and are afraid of the water. Zoo director Joe Montisano says that may now have to change.

www.krwg.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Lifestyle
El Paso, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Enclosure#Ap#The El Paso Zoo#The El Paso Times#Zoo Staff#Spider Monkeys#Video#Joe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Travel
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Dogs ‘raise the woof’ for the El Paso Humane Society

EL PASO, Texas - In the Humane Society of El Paso’s 32nd Annual K-9 Classic, dogs are 'raising the woof' at Ascarate Lake. Until May 22, participants have the option to walk on a trail of their choosing to raise money for the Humane Society. All the money raised will go toward the replacement of The post Dogs ‘raise the woof’ for the El Paso Humane Society appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

24 El Paso hikers rescued after ill-fated Organ Needle climb attempt in southern New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Southern New Mexico authorities rescued a group of over 20 hikers from El Paso early Monday after they became stranded while attempting to climb one of the most difficult ascents in the Organ Mountains. The 24 El Pasoans, who ranged in age from teens to mid-60s, got disoriented during Sunday The post 24 El Paso hikers rescued after ill-fated Organ Needle climb attempt in southern New Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Busser returns $500 in cash dropped at west El Paso Village Inn restaurant

EL PASO, Texas -- When Steven Donnelly dropped $500 in cash at a west El Paso Village Inn, he didn't expect to get it back. "As soon as they brought the pie out, I got up and and went to pay and realized 'Holy cow!' I dropped my money!" recalled Donnelly. "I lost my money!" The post Busser returns $500 in cash dropped at west El Paso Village Inn restaurant appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces, NMLaredo Morning Times

24 hikers rescued in New Mexico's Organ Mountains

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a group of 24 hikers who became separated, disoriented and stranded in the Organ Mountains were rescued by the Las Cruces Fire Department and other law enforcement officers. The hiking group from El Paso, Texas, was trying what authorities called an ambitious attempt...
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

El Pasoan Filmed Insane Storm Invading Juarez and El Paso

A Reddit user recently shared some footage she captured of two different weather views in just one take. Reddit user Kitty9020 was the one who shared her footage of the crazy weather in El Paso. You can assume the woman was at Scenic Drive filming the difference in weather that separate parts of town were experiencing.
El Paso, TXcbs4local.com

Authorities led on pursuit in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police tells CBS4 authorities were led on a pursuit in west El Paso Monday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety officers and Border Patrol officers were on the scene. Officers were able to arrest the suspects after leading them on a vehicle and...
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Community rallies around far east El Paso neighbor with sidewalk chalk-a-thon

EL PASO, Texas -- More than fifty people drew messages of love, support and kindness on the sidewalks of a far east El Paso neighborhood Sunday as a way of showing one family they belong in the neighborhood and they’re not alone.  "This graffiti is seen only in ghettos, unless you come from the ghetto The post Community rallies around far east El Paso neighbor with sidewalk chalk-a-thon appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXKFOX 14

BOTA overnight construction may delay drivers headed to Ciudad Juarez

EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14/CBS4] — Drivers who commute to Mexico can expect some delays due to overnight closures at the Bridge of the Americas. The overnight construction at the Bridge of the Americas is part of the on-going I-10 Connect project. The area being focused on is the I-110 Paisano Drive interchange, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
El Paso, TXPosted by
El Paso Dispatch

COVID-19 vaccine: El Paso sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in El Paso: 1. 201 N Mesa St (915) 533-3709; 2. 5305 Montana Ave (915) 772-2824; 3. 680 E Redd Rd (915) 842-8680; 4. 1780 Lee Trevino Dr (915) 599-9000; 5. 8041 N Mesa St Suite A (915) 585-1458; 6. 801 Sunland Park Dr (915) 255-4744; 7. 1874 Joe Battle Blvd (915) 849-5011; 8. 6101 Gateway Blvd W 915-774-5205; 9. 641 N Resler Dr STE 306-7 915-584-6337; 10. 5200 Montana Ave 915-778-0680; 11. 3100 N Mesa St 915-351-1183; 12. 11320 Montwood Dr 915-855-9772; 13. 5630 N Desert Blvd 915-845-1422; 14. 7022 N Mesa St 915-584-9481; 15. 10765 Kenworthy St 915-821-3031; 16. 2200 N Yarbrough Dr 915-591-8157; 17. 7001 Gateway Blvd W 915-771-0004; 18. 3310 Fort Blvd (915) 564-5451; 19. 8889 Gateway Blvd W BUILDING #A100 915-599-8571; 20. 1329 George Dieter Dr 915-594-3838; 21. 10600 Montana Ave 915-591-4655; 22. 1210 Wedgewood Dr 915-591-9496; 23. 302 S Oregon St 915-532-4344; 24. 800 N Zaragoza Rd 915-860-1670; 25. 1607 N Zaragoza Rd 915-856-0071; 26. 890 N Resler Dr 915-584-1359; 27. 11685 Montwood Dr 915-855-7704; 28. 5900 N Mesa St 915-584-1153; 29. 2879 Montana Ave 915-566-4464; 30. 2800 N Mesa St 915-533-6883; 31. 1831 Lee Trevino Dr 915-594-1129; 32. 1100 Geronimo Dr 915-778-9301; 33. 10780 Kenworthy St 915-821-2698; 34. 8045 N Loop Dr 915-592-5849; 35. 9428 Dyer St 915-751-4415; 36. 8050 N Mesa St 915-585-0491; 37. 12390 Edgemere Blvd 915-849-6849; 38. 4530 Woodrow Bean 915-757-0151; 39. 9441 Alameda Ave 915-860-7171; 40. 1850 N Zaragoza Rd 915-855-6405; 41. 1551 N Zaragoza Rd 915-855-6840; 42. 12236 Montana Ave 915-255-4031; 43. 951 N Resler Dr 915-875-0124; 44. 3000 Saul Kleinfeld Dr 915-849-7796; 45. 7831 Paseo del Norte Ste A 915-259-1945; 46. 5631 Dyer St 915-245-3510; 47. 1110 Sunland Park Dr 915-352-2816;
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

No new El Paso virus deaths as hospitalizations drop, but infections rising among children

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso public health officials on Sunday reported 68 new Covid-19 cases, but there were no new deaths. Active infections numbered 1,533, while the death toll remained at 2,590. Hospitalizations due to Covid-related illness in El Paso were at 90 on Sunday, marking the first time since last June that the The post No new El Paso virus deaths as hospitalizations drop, but infections rising among children appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXKFOX 14

Donation made to EPCH by businesses run by two El Paso teens

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Two El Paso brothers who grew their business from the ground up, are giving something back to the Borderland. Drew and Jaime Frank run Kickpin’s in west El Paso. Their store and website are known for selling luxury shoes. The 17 and 18-year-old have even...
El Paso, TXKFOX 14

68 new COVID-19 cases in El Paso; no deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso public health officials announced 68 new COVID-19 cases including four additional delayed cases. El Paso stands at 135,389 cases. No deaths were reported, the death toll remains at 2,590. Health officials advised that 131,176 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, among the known cases.