Woman who entered monkey enclosure at El Paso Zoo to be charged
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The El Paso Zoo plans to press charges against a woman who was caught on video trying to feed spider monkeys after climbing into their enclosure. The El Paso Times says the exhibit is enclosed by a low fence, allowing for great visibility for visitors, and has a moat as an extra barrier because spider monkeys can’t swim and are afraid of the water. Zoo director Joe Montisano says that may now have to change.www.krwg.org