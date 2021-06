The current Rangers’ outfield core is having an exciting start to their 2021. What else can you say about Adolis García right now? It feels like he was born with a clutch gene in his system from the start. Rangers fans are watching Willie Calhoun blossom before our very eyes. Calhoun’s defense is vastly improving from his previous few seasons with Texas. Meanwhile, Joey Gallo continues to drop out jaws with his gold glove skills in right field. Currently, Gallo is dealing with a few nagging injuries like most big guys do, but his defense hasn’t suffered. Khris Davis’ 2021 is way too early to evaluate, his presence in the clubhouse is on notice, but he’s only played in six games for the Rangers.