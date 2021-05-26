NFL roster cuts are going to look different this year
One of the big news items to emerge from Wednesday’s virtual NFL owners' meeting is a new change to NFL roster cuts. For years, teams were required to trim their 90-man offseason roster down to 75 players right before the final preseason game. That procedure changed in 2017, when the league allowed teams to cut straight from 90 to 53 ahead of Week 1. The NFL then only allowed 80 players on offseason rosters in training camp last year due to COVID-19 concerns.www.bleedinggreennation.com