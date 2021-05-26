Another Game Of Thrones Spinoff Is In The Works

newsbreak-logo
Game of Thrones concluded its eight-season run in 2019, which feels like a very long time ago. With the momentum HBO had with its audience, many had expected to see a spinoff immediately released. Instead, HBO has been working quietly ever since. Right now, they’re finally in production on House of the Dragon, a spinoff series centered on the House Targaryen 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. In March of this year, Deadline reported that HBO was actively working on three additional spinoff series to expand George R.R. Martin’s universe. Now, Deadline is reporting that one of those additional projects is officially moving forward.

