Constellation Brands Performance Trends 2017-2021 - results data

Bernstein analyst Trevor Stirling initiates coverage on Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $305.00. The analyst comments "We like Constellation's strong category growth leverage, with 85% of profits derived from a beer portfolio comprised entirely of Mexican imports. We believe Modelo Especial can continue to generate high-single-digit volume growth, first by increasing consumption in the core Hispanic base and second by expanding to new non-Hispanic consumers. Our conviction is strengthened by our Bernstein Proprietary Consumer survey, which shows that despite being 30% larger than Corona, Modelo Especial is a significantly underpenetrated brand. Pacifico offers growth upside for the future. We acknowledge management's patchy capital allocation track record, investing in both Ballast Point and Canopy Growth (not covered) at stretched valuations and failing to secure federal government backing for the Mexicali brewery. However painful they have been, they are now sunk costs, with Ballast Point divested and Mexicali written off. Furthermore, there is a much greater strategic focus at Canopy, with.