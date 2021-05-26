Public Notices

LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS June 8, 2021 BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS Please take notice that the Traverse City Board of Zoning Appeals will hold public hearings at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 on zoom for the following requests: A request from Jason Altman, 1971 East Beltline Avenue NE, Suite 201, Grand Rapids, Michigan for a dimensional variance from Section 1347.09(6) not to have all of the windows be recessed 4 inches from the outside of all building walls located at the properties commonly known as 516, 520 and 530 Wellington Street. The properties are zoned D-2 (Development District) and window glass planes are required to be recessed at least 4 inches from the outside of all building walls. The applicant is proposing to build a 4-story, 58 unit, residential building located at the properties mentioned. The applicant will be requesting a dimensional variance from Section 1347.09(6) to not have all of the windows be recessed 4 inches from the outside of all building walls. A request from Rick Turner, 5670 State Road, Cleveland, Ohio, for relief from the signage regulations to allow for the installation of new freestanding sign that exceeds the maximum area and height requirements of the City Sign Ordinance and the installation of an additional canopy sign located at the property commonly known as 708 Munson Avenue, Traverse City, Michigan. You are hereby invited to voice your opinion by sending a letter to the Traverse City Board of Zoning Appeals, 400 Boardman Avenue, Traverse City, Michigan, 49684, stating your reasons for approval or disapproval. To view and/or participate at the June 8, 2021 remote meeting you may join by Zoom at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83624764473 or you may dial: 1+ (312) 626 6799, Webinar ID: 836 2476 4473, Participant ID: # (yes, just #). The meeting will be held at 5:00 p.m.. Sincerely, David Weston Planning and Zoning Administrator The City of Traverse City does not discriminate on the basis of disability in the admission or access to or treatment or employment in, its programs or activities. Penny Hill, Assistant City Manager, 400 Boardman Avenue, Traverse City, Michigan, 49684, 922 4440, T.D.D., 922 4412, has been designated to coordinate compliance with the non discrimination requirements contained in Section 35.107 of the Department of Justice regulations. Information concerning the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and the rights provided thereunder, are available from the ADA Coordinator. If you are planning to attend and you have a disability requiring any special assistance at the meeting and/or if you have any concerns, please immediately notify the ADA Coordinator. May 22, 2021-1T567120.