Public Notices

 8 days ago

The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business. ASSUMED NAME: River Valley Concrete Company. PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS:...

Missouri court strikes down public labor union restrictions

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down a 2018 state law that could have made it harder for some public-sector unions to organize and collect dues, overturning a past priority of the Republican-led Legislature. The high court said the law violated equal protections rights guaranteed by the Missouri Constitution...
District Attorney Races In Wisconsin Are Often Uncontested

These reports are a WisContext collaboration between PBS Wisconsin and Wisconsin Public Radio. Kimberly Lawton didn't always want to go into criminal law. In fact, when she was in law school, she found it depressing. "I just saw the sadness," she said. "Victims that didn't have resolution, and defendants or...
Public Notice Supervisors of the Checklist

New Hampshire law requires that the Supervisors of the Checklist verify the checklist every ten years. Any person on the checklist who has not voted in the past four years must re-register to remain on the checklist. The Supervisors sent notice letters to these voters at the address the voter provided when registering.
LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE OF PUBLIC ...

LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS June 8, 2021 BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS Please take notice that the Traverse City Board of Zoning Appeals will hold public hearings at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 on zoom for the following requests: A request from Jason Altman, 1971 East Beltline Avenue NE, Suite 201, Grand Rapids, Michigan for a dimensional variance from Section 1347.09(6) not to have all of the windows be recessed 4 inches from the outside of all building walls located at the properties commonly known as 516, 520 and 530 Wellington Street. The properties are zoned D-2 (Development District) and window glass planes are required to be recessed at least 4 inches from the outside of all building walls. The applicant is proposing to build a 4-story, 58 unit, residential building located at the properties mentioned. The applicant will be requesting a dimensional variance from Section 1347.09(6) to not have all of the windows be recessed 4 inches from the outside of all building walls. A request from Rick Turner, 5670 State Road, Cleveland, Ohio, for relief from the signage regulations to allow for the installation of new freestanding sign that exceeds the maximum area and height requirements of the City Sign Ordinance and the installation of an additional canopy sign located at the property commonly known as 708 Munson Avenue, Traverse City, Michigan. You are hereby invited to voice your opinion by sending a letter to the Traverse City Board of Zoning Appeals, 400 Boardman Avenue, Traverse City, Michigan, 49684, stating your reasons for approval or disapproval. To view and/or participate at the June 8, 2021 remote meeting you may join by Zoom at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83624764473 or you may dial: 1+ (312) 626 6799, Webinar ID: 836 2476 4473, Participant ID: # (yes, just #). The meeting will be held at 5:00 p.m.. Sincerely, David Weston Planning and Zoning Administrator The City of Traverse City does not discriminate on the basis of disability in the admission or access to or treatment or employment in, its programs or activities. Penny Hill, Assistant City Manager, 400 Boardman Avenue, Traverse City, Michigan, 49684, 922 4440, T.D.D., 922 4412, has been designated to coordinate compliance with the non discrimination requirements contained in Section 35.107 of the Department of Justice regulations. Information concerning the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and the rights provided thereunder, are available from the ADA Coordinator. If you are planning to attend and you have a disability requiring any special assistance at the meeting and/or if you have any concerns, please immediately notify the ADA Coordinator. May 22, 2021-1T567120.
Public Hearing Notice

Notice is hereby given that Public Hearings will be held by the City of Creedmoor Board of Commissioners for consideration of the fiscal year 2022 budget, the fiscal year 2022 fee and rate schedule, and for consideration of the following zoning text amendment to the Creedmoor Development Ordinance:. Planning Staff...