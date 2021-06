If you’re reading this, you’re probably seeking admission to the cult of NYX. Lucky for you, that’s not hard to do! Start with any of the best NYX products in the edit below, which includes a combination of brand classics, Amazon bestsellers, and personal holy-grail products. Every product rings in at under $20, but they truly perform as well as, or better than, their premium counterparts — and that combination of approachable price points and professional quality is precisely why NYX has become so cult-y since it launched in 1999. And another major draw: The brand is certified cruelty-free, and many of their products are vegan.