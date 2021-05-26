‘Garbage Pail Kids’ Animated Series Coming to HBO Max

It’s that time of month again: HBO Max has announced a fresh slate of content premiering on the platform in June. Part of HBO’s deal with Warner Bros. Pictures, next month’s roster is led by two new films from the production giant. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the third installment in the Conjuring franchise, will see Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reprise their roles as real-life paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren. The second Warners Bros. flick set to release, In The Heights translates Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s hit musical of the same time for the big screen. Nostalgic classics including Miss Congeniality, Wedding Crashers and all eight Harry Potter movies will also hit the streaming platform.