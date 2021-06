Upon leaving the Oklahoma Sooners, there couldn’t a better situation for CeeDee Lamb than landing with the Dallas Cowboys in the 2020 NFL draft. He wasn’t asked to be the guy given they had a proven No. 1 in Amari Cooper and an emerging No. 2 in Michael Gallup. Lamb was able to step in and not have the spotlight on him as soon as he stepped onto the field. That didn’t stop him from stealing the show anyway.