The coffee is back to brewing. The hand made pastries are back to baking. Holland Farms will re-open after a small fire shut the bakery for a few days. If you stop for your morning cup of joe, donut, or half moon to start the day, be patient. The fire left the baker with just one oven that can only produce about 70% of the normal product. "Hopefully you won’t notice that we might not be baking a few things, but if you do we apologize in advance," Holland Farms shared on Facebook.