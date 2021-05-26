Cancel
Developer looking to build 12 homes next to Fairmount Elementary

By Paul Albani-Burgio palbaniburgio@coloradocommunitymedia.com
goldentranscript.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA roughly five-acre parcel of land along McIntyre Street just east of Fairmount Elementary School is the latest piece of Fairmount to have caught the eye of local developers. On May 17, home design and build firm Work Shop Denver held a community meeting about its proposal to rezone the site — which is currently zoned for agriculture and home to two residential structures — to allow the firm to build 12 detached single family homes on the site.

goldentranscript.net
Denver, COmilehighcre.com

Industrial Development Planned for 40th Ave

According to documents submitted to the city, Confluent Development is planning to construct two industrial buildings at 9525 and 9575 40th Ave, Denver. Proposed building 1 at 9525 40th Ave is a $5.2 million 132,308-square-foot, 1 story industrial building with 159 parking stalls. Proposed building 2 is a $4.6 million 114,305-square-foot, 1 story industrial building with 142 parking stalls.
Denver, COmilehighcre.com

Building Denver: Visions of the Capital City Begins May 29

The heart of downtown Denver will soon showcase a summer of local history through exhibitions, programs, and events at the History Colorado Center. Building Denver: Visions of the Capital City, a fascinating exhibition of architecture, ambition, activism, and urban planning, opens Saturday, May 29, at History Colorado’s safe and spacious museum on the corner of 12th Avenue and Broadway.
Englewood, COlittletonindependent.net

Nonprofit aims to help students

As the pandemic’s economic effects continue to strain families, a south Denver metro nonprofit is gearing up to provide students with new backpacks, school supplies and family meal support. “IFCS sees firsthand, daily, how community support makes a difference in addressing inequities that are currently exacerbated by the pandemic,” the...
Denver, COkuvo.org

City Park Jazz: Back in the Park Again!

DENVER — After a season cut short and moved online by COVID-19, City Park Jazz returns to the great outdoors for its 35th season!. City Park Jazz is a celebration of community that began in 1986, featuring only local musicians. Sunday evenings throughout the summer brings anywhere from 8,000 to 12,000 neighbors from around the City Park neighborhoods — and all over Colorado — to enjoy the amazing talent that calls the Centennial State home, all free of charge. A handful of carefully selected vendors and food trucks round out this festival-like atmosphere as we head back to the park, with some safety protocols for good measure.
Colorado Statedenverite.com

Taste of Colorado will return in 2021, but in a new location

Every year over Labor Day weekend, A Taste of Colorado brings dozens of booths to Civic Center Park, serving up food from local Colorado restaurants. The free event brings in hundreds of thousands of visitors to enjoy live music and art and to sample some of the best food the state has to offer.
Colorado StateDenver Post

McMillin: Want a home in Colorado’s mountains? Best prepare for wildfires and floods.

It’s time for those who live in Colorado to stop fooling themselves about the risks and impacts of wildfire. Clearing brush around a house if it is in or anywhere near the wildland-urban interface (WUI) isn’t enough. Cutting down more beetle-infested trees isn’t enough. Banning outdoor burning and campfires in dry conditions isn’t enough. Hoping one wet spring will stanch ongoing drought conditions isn’t enough.