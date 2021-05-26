Developer looking to build 12 homes next to Fairmount Elementary
A roughly five-acre parcel of land along McIntyre Street just east of Fairmount Elementary School is the latest piece of Fairmount to have caught the eye of local developers. On May 17, home design and build firm Work Shop Denver held a community meeting about its proposal to rezone the site — which is currently zoned for agriculture and home to two residential structures — to allow the firm to build 12 detached single family homes on the site.goldentranscript.net