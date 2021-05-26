Developer looking to build 12 homes next to Fairmount Elementary

DENVER — After a season cut short and moved online by COVID-19, City Park Jazz returns to the great outdoors for its 35th season!. City Park Jazz is a celebration of community that began in 1986, featuring only local musicians. Sunday evenings throughout the summer brings anywhere from 8,000 to 12,000 neighbors from around the City Park neighborhoods — and all over Colorado — to enjoy the amazing talent that calls the Centennial State home, all free of charge. A handful of carefully selected vendors and food trucks round out this festival-like atmosphere as we head back to the park, with some safety protocols for good measure.