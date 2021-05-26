Cancel
Man finds two-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas

By Nexstar Media Wire
foxlexington.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURFREESBORO, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man from Washington State found a two-carat diamond during his third day hunting for the precious stones at Crater of Diamonds State Park. Christian Liden, 26, of Poulsbo, Wash., said he wanted to find the raw materials to make his own engagement ring. He started by panning for gold around his home state. After five years, he had accumulated enough for the ring. Then, it was time for the diamond — which led him to Arkansas.

