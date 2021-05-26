Man finds two-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas

A man who was digging for gems that he could use to create an engagement ring for his girlfriend managed to uncover a stunning 2.2-carat yellow diamond potentially worth thousands.Christian Liden, 26, from Washington, knew from a young age that he wanted to craft an engagement ring for his future wife out of stones that he had found himself, and has spent the last few years mining for gems to be able to do so.For his latest trip, taken in early May, Liden travelled to Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas, where he hoped to find a few small...