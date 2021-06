The Fluco baseball team upped its record to 3-2 on May 13 with a home victory over the previously undefeated Louisa Lions. The first inning was all the Flucos needed for this win. Twelve Flucos came to the plate and seven runners scored, despite the fact that the Flucos only had three singles in the inning. Center fielder Mason Gross led off with a solid single to left. First baseman John Boy Rittenhouse worked a walk. After a pop up, DH Brycen Baber was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Shortstop Joe Gomez singled to center for the first run of the game. Another out was followed by a defensive collapse by the Lions. On a soft grounder to third the throw to first went off the tip of the first baseman’s glove for a two-base error scoring two. Second baseman Aaron Brown then singled to center and the soft grounder to third play was repeated for another two-base error and two more runs. Gross stepped in for the second time and was hit by a pitch. Rittenhouse then walked again and the third out was finally achieved by the Lions, but the damage was extensive.