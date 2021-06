The kids are finally out of school and it's time to plan your summer vacation, but funds are tight. Don't worry, you can have just as fun with a Shreveport-Bossier Staycation!. Not long ago, I asked about attractions in the area that locals tend to take for granted. For example, I've never been to Sci-Port Discovery Center. I know it's a great place to visit whether you have kids or not, but I take it for granted that it'll always be there and I'll go 'someday.'