Police Reports - May 26

Assault/Theft: Deputies responded to Del Rio in reference to an assault that occurred on Old River Road. Trea Morgan and Christina Lloyd said they were fishing when a male and female approached them. They identified themselves as Michelle Jones and Garrick Kelley. The report states that Kelley and Jones told the couple to leave because they were trespassing on private property. As Morgan and Lloyd were leaving, Kelley grabbed Morgan by the hair and began hitting him. Morgan stated that Kelley used his fists and knee to assault him. Deputies could see red marks and small scrapes on Morgan’s head, neck, face, back and hands. Jones then grabbed Lloyd by the throat, threw her to the ground and began hitting her with fists and then used a lunch box. Bruises and swelling could be seen on Lloyd’s head, arms and hands. Kelley grabbed Morgan’s pocket knife during the altercation and refused to return it. Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Kelley and Jones.