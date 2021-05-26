Cancel
Newport, TN

Police Reports - May 26

Newport Plain Talk
 5 days ago

Domestic Assault: On May 19, Patrolman Paul Weber responded to an assault call from a residence on Myers Circle. Upon arrival, Weber witnessed a juvenile walking away from the scene while crying. The juvenile stated that his stepfather, Jason Carlisle, 42, Myers Circle, Newport, had choked him and spit on him. The juvenile stated that Carlisle had thrown his mother to the ground and that he broke the juvenile’s phone when he tried to call for help. The juvenile stated that he tried to leave the house and have neighbors call the police, as which point Carlisle followed him outside and grabbed a shotgun from his vehicle. Carlisle was arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.

