New York City, NY

Cheers and questions as some states and big school districts remove virtual learning option for fall

By Kalyn Belsha
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 5 days ago
After a school year marked by stops and starts, New York City’s top schools official drew a line in the sand this week: This fall, there will be no virtual learning option. “We know our schools have been safe and we need our children back,” the city’s schools chancellor, Meisha Porter, said in an interview. “Nothing, absolutely nothing, replaces the interaction and the learning that happens between a student and teacher in our classrooms.”

Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education.

#School Districts#Home School#Remote Learning#Charter School#High School#Virtual School#Online Schools#State Schools#School Teachers#Covid#Asian#Hispanic#Parents Educating Parents#Newport News#Virtual Learning#School Year#In Person Learning#In Person Instruction#Kids#Questions
New York City, NYPosted by
Chalkbeat

Denver Public Schools names Alex Marrero as next superintendent

The Denver school board has chosen Alex Marrero, a school district administrator from suburban New York, as the next superintendent to lead Colorado’s largest district as it recovers from the pandemic. Denver Public Schools board members flanked by community members announced their decision at a press conference Wednesday outside South...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Chalkbeat

To learn remotely next fall, Indianapolis Public School students must enroll in charter school

The board of Indianapolis Public Schools approved two local charter school partnerships Thursday to offer remote learning to district students next school year. The board voted 5 to 1 to approve a five-year agreement that will require students wanting to learn remotely to transfer to Phalen Virtual Leadership Academy or Paramount Online Academy. Together the two charter schools will provide just over 3,000 spaces for students learning from home.
MinoritiesPosted by
Chalkbeat

I am a veteran history teacher. Let me teach history.

A couple of years ago, as I listened to a radio report about how North Carolina’s strict voter ID law “targets African Americans with almost surgical precision,” my eyes welled with tears. I wondered: Why do they hate us so much? Now the headlines in North Carolina, the state where I live and teach U.S. history, civics, and economics, read: “North Carolina House approves bill to limit teaching of race.” My reaction this time is different: This cannot and will not continue.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Chalkbeat

Indianapolis Public Schools plans to partner with charter schools for remote option

Instead of offering its own remote instruction next school year, Indianapolis Public Schools proposes to direct students to two local virtual charter schools. Students who want to continue all-remote learning next year would have to transfer to Phalen Virtual Leadership Academy or Paramount Online Academy. The IPS board reviewed partnership agreements Tuesday night and plans to vote on them Thursday.
New York City, NYPosted by
Chalkbeat

After George Floyd’s murder, my students wrote protest poetry

On June 1 of last year, a student sent me a poem. This wasn’t particularly unusual. I teach creative writing, and we’d spent the year creating poems, short stories, and various art projects. I work with ninth graders in New York City who identify as female or gender-nonconforming/non-binary. We spend a lot of our time on journaling and personal reflection in order to feel comfortable enough to make art.
CollegesPosted by
Chalkbeat

University of Colorado labor union calls on the system to rethink its budget prioritizes. But will its report foster the debate it’s seeking?

A University of Colorado labor union has questioned the university system’s priorities, pandemic cutbacks, and business model, and urges more spending on students and employees. The United Campus Workers Colorado/Communications Workers of America Local 7799, which represents workers at the system’s four campuses, said in a report released Monday that...