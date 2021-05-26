Cancel
GEICO Partners with Tractable to Accelerate Accident Recovery

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
bodyshopbusiness.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGEICO, the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., is partnering with Tractable to accelerate its auto claim and repair process. Tractable’s proprietary computer vision technology, trained on millions of historical claims, assesses vehicle damage like a human appraiser. Inserting artificial intelligence (AI) into the process, GEICO will be able to accurately review estimates within seconds while also reducing administrative overhead.

