GEICO Partners with Tractable to Accelerate Accident Recovery
GEICO, the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., is partnering with Tractable to accelerate its auto claim and repair process. Tractable’s proprietary computer vision technology, trained on millions of historical claims, assesses vehicle damage like a human appraiser. Inserting artificial intelligence (AI) into the process, GEICO will be able to accurately review estimates within seconds while also reducing administrative overhead.www.bodyshopbusiness.com