Darkly Comic Trailer For FALSE POSITIVE Starring Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux & Pierce Brosnan

By Niall Browne
moviesinfocus.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou have to applaud the dark humour of the music choice on this trailer for False Positive. It truly sells the movie as a darkly comic horror. I don’t know about you, but I think this looks like it could be fun. I’m getting hints of Rosemary’s Baby from it, however I fully expect this John Lee directed film to be its own thing.

www.moviesinfocus.com
