newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Cruella’ Review: The de Vil Wears Whatever She Wants

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
92.9 The Bull
92.9 The Bull
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whatever movie you’re expecting from Cruella, you’d be wrong. Disney’s latest live-action adaptation of one of their signature animated classics reimagines the famous socialite with a taste for Dalmatian fur as a misunderstood orphan with dreams of becoming a fashion designer. She doesn’t hate dogs; one is her constant companion. That doesn’t mean Cruella is a cutesy adventure for kids, though; it’s a two-hour and 15 minute tour through the London fashion world of the 1970s, with Cruella as a kind of couture superhero, complete with an alter ego, lavish costumes, impressive fighting moves — yes, Cruella appears to know martial arts in this one — and an arch-nemesis to destroy with her incredible powers of fabric construction.

929thebull.com
92.9 The Bull

92.9 The Bull

Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
807K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Fashion Designer#Disney Costumes#Disney Characters#Animated Characters#Dalmatians#Liberty#Vil#Humanizing Cruella#Proud Disney Character#Vengeful Cosplay#Beloved Characters#Dalmatian Fur#Couture Superhero#Lavish Costumes#Adaptation#Classics#Humor#Beauty#Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
CelebritiesComing Soon!

Glenn Close Wants to Play Cruella de Vil Again, Teases Plot

Glenn Close has amassed one of the most legendary careers in all of Hollywood, but perhaps one of her most well-known roles was as Cruella de Vil in Disney’s 1996, live-action 101 Dalmations film. While a film focusing on the younger version of the character is in the works, which she is an executive producer on, Close says she may not be done portraying the iconic character.
Moviesthemainstreetmouse.com

#HalfwaytoHalloween: Meet Cruella– the New Queen of Mean

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: mkilwein. To continue the #HalfwaytoHalloween celebration, we’re excited to see a new look at the most notoriously fashionable character, Cruella de Vil. Disney’s newest film “Cruella” explores the fascinating tale of how a gifted, nonconforming young girl named Estella evolved into the stylish villain Cruella we fear yet love today.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Emma Stone Reveals Her Favorite Part of Transforming Into Disney Villain Cruella de Vil

Watch: Emma Stone Says It's "Fantastic" Playing Villain Cruella. Hide your puppies! Cruella de Vil is back—and more fashionable than ever. E! News' Daily Pop co-host Lilliana Vazquez exclusively spoke with Cruella stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson about the highly-anticipated Disney+ film. Stone plays the titular classic Disney villain first made famous by the 1961 animated film 101 Dalmatians. Glenn Close portrayed the fur-obsessed fashion designer in the 1996 live action adaptation, and now 25 years later, Stone makes her debut as a Disney icon.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Emma Stone on Becoming Cruella de Vil and Her 40 Costume Changes (Exclusive)

Emma Stone is opening up about the incredible costumes she gets to wear in Disney's Cruella. While speaking to ET over Zoom, the 32-year-old actress revealed that she has over 40 outfit changes in the film, which is set in 1970s London amid the punk rock revolution. Stone stars as Cruella de Vil, one of Disney's most wickedly fashionable villains, opposite legendary fashionista Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson).
Minoritiespiratesandprincesses.net

Cruella Confirmed To Have Disney’s First Out Gay Character?

The bad thing about large companies like Disney is that it puts making money first and the integrity of someone’s art second. It is understandable. As the Mouse eats up more companies and tries to survive a crippled tourism market, all products need mass appeal. That appeal comes at a...
Beauty & Fashionthatsitla.com

Cruella Creatives On Storytelling Through Designer Wear

Disney’s “Cruella” is a dark and twisted origin story for the titular chic and fashionable villain whose genius knows no bounds. As such, she has an excellent eye for detail and a deft hand to stitch that fabric together to create a powerful statement of rebellion. And that couldn’t have happened without director Craig Gillespie, as well as Jenny Beavan (Costume Designer), Nadia Stacey (Hair & Makeup), and Fiona Crombie (Production Designer).
Moviesdigitalspy.com

How to watch Cruella on Disney+

Cruella de Vil is about to return to our screens in Disney’s latest live-action revival. Not just another remake like Beauty and the Beast or The Lion King, this one is set to go back further into de Vil's past and will reveal how she ended up so determined to steal Dalmatian puppies.
MoviesRefinery29

Emma Stone Channeled Cruella de Vil At The Film’s Red Carpet Premiere

On Tuesday, Disney held the first major studio red carpet premiere since the pandemic took hold of L.A. to celebrate Cruella, the crime-comedy hybrid starring Emma Stone. For her big night, Stone, who plays 101 Dalmatians’ Cruella de Vil, took a note from her on-screen persona’s style playbook, dressing in her signature color palette of red, black, and white. With the help of longtime stylist Petra Flannery, Stone selected a tailored suit featuring gold-and-silver hardware, a white pussy-bow blouse, and a red Petite Malle clutch from Louis Vuitton.
MoviesPosted by
Fox News

The Critical Drinker: Hollywood’s “Narcissistic Cowards”

Dive into the fray with host Ben Domenech, publisher and co-founder of The Federalist, as he welcomes Will Jordan, “The Critical Drinker.” A professional writer and YouTuber specializing in film criticism with special emphasis on the Marvel franchise, and other similar “superhero” genres. In this conversation, Will discusses what he...
MoviesThrillist

The Angelina Jolie Thriller 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' Is a Flame-Kissed Throwback

This HBO Max survival adventure doesn't let up. Fire has a tendency to consume everything in its path. That's often true in nature, where a wall of flames can transform a forest into ash or turn a home into a crater, but it's also true in the movies, where blazing infernos often upend melodramas and disrupt adventures. Those Who Wish Me Dead, the new Angelina Jolie star vehicle on HBO Max, is an action movie filled with assault-rifle wielding tough guys, steak-chomping sheriffs, and ball-busting firemen who love to jump out of planes and cheat death. There are side-plots to follow, bits of information to track, and traumatic backstories to unpack. But the threat of a fire, teased in the film's opening moments, hangs over the plot like a cloud of smoke.
Moviestatler.com

Cruella review: overlong and unfunny but at least the dresses are nice

Can you sue Wikipedia for mismanaged expectations? Cruella, Disney's dalmatian fest, is described by the online encyclopaedia as a ‘crime comedy-drama’. Sounds fun! But the word ‘comedy’ implies wit, humour, a certain mwah-ha-ha, and Cruella is one of the least comedic 'dramas' I can remember of the last year. Unless I'm being unfair - there was one moment that made me almost emit a sound vaguely approaching a snigger: when Emma Thompson, playing a dastardly baroness, pops a bottle of champagne and nearly takes a waiter’s eye out. Poor dude!
Minoritiesdigitalspy.com

Cruella star confirms his character is queer

Cruella's John McCrea has announced that his character Artie is queer in the movie. Chatting to Attitude ahead of the live-action Disney flick's release next week, the actor explained: "It depends on who you're asking I suppose – but for me, yes, it's official: he's queer. "But we don't see...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

'Cruella' Review: Emma Stone Reimagines the '101 Dalmatians' de-Villainess as an Iconic Underdog

What’s black and white and red all over? A Dalmatian thief with a diaper rash. Or a scarlet-frocked Disney de-Villainess making her debut in the London tabloids. Starring Oscar winner Emma Stone as the monochrome-coiffed fashionista with a soft spot for puppy fur, “Cruella” takes its cues from the “Wicked” playbook — or more recently, Warner Bros.’ “Joker” — to deliver a dark yet sympathetic portrait of a cult-favorite character whom audiences only thought they knew. That character, of course, is “101 Dalmatians” dognapper Cruella de Vil (previously embodied by Glenn Close for one of the studio’s first live-action adaptations), who turns out to be more fierce than cruel in a franchise offering with an identify of its own.
Beauty & Fashionlaughingplace.com

Interview: John McCrea From Disney’s “Cruella” Talks About Acting with Emma Stone and Wearing Jenny Beavan’s Costumes

Disney’s Cruella brings some new characters into the 101 Dalmatians world, one of whom is Artie, played by John McCrea. With a keen eye on style and trends, Artie quickly becomes a close confidant for Cruella, helping her create some of her incredible looks in the film. I had the pleasure of speaking with John McCrea about his role in the film ahead of its May 28th premiere in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access. You can read our full interview below and also see our video interview at the bottom of this post.
Beauty & Fashionarcamax.com

Review: 'Cruella' is dazzling fun but shows too much sympathy for the de Vil

It may seem counterintuitive, but the easiest way to enjoy “Cruella” — and it’s plenty enjoyable, even when it overstays its welcome — is to try and forget that it has much of anything to do with “One Hundred and One Dalmatians.” The filmmakers, of course, do not always make this easy. In line with the Walt Disney Company’s nostalgia-tickling, franchise-building corporate imperatives, they have been tasked with revisiting that 1961 animated chestnut and spinning off a live-action origin story for its memorable fascist-fashionista villain, Cruella de Vil. And so they pile on the tie-in references galore. Those famous spotted dogs make an appearance. You’ll recognize key supporting characters from their names, like Roger and Anita, Horace and Jasper, and you’ll likely also pick up on a snippet of the original film’s signature tune: “Cruella de Vil/ Cruella de Vil/ If she doesn’t scare you, no evil thing will … ”
Celebritiesallkpop.com

Jessi interviews Emma Stone on 'Showterview' for upcoming film 'Cruella'

Jessi interviewed Emma Stone on her talk show 'Showterview'. On the May 27th episode of 'Showterview with Jessi', Jessi sat down with the Hollywood actress to discuss the upcoming Disney movie 'Cruella'. Emma Stone talks about playing the titular character, starring alongside Emma Thompson, and possibly visiting South Korea. Watch...