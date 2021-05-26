newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

CDC director remains optimistic about COVID-19 rates ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Posted by 
COVID-19 Updates
COVID-19 Updates
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x655N_0aCHQb5l00
(Susan Walsh-Pool/Getty Images)

By Hanna Park

(WASHINGTON) As Memorial Day weekend approaches, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offered a hopeful yet cautious message for Americans planning to celebrate the beginning of summer with loved ones.

“We have seen after holiday weekends in the past that cases have risen. But well, we've never been in a position where we've had almost half the adults of America vaccinated and protected from this virus,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a press briefing, noting that more than 130 million Americans are now fully vaccinated.

While the CDC’s guidance remains in place for the weekend, Walensky told vaccinated people, who are considered “protected” to “enjoy your Memorial Day.”

“Thanks to vaccines, tens of millions of Americans are able to get back to something closer to normal: visiting friends and family,” she said, remaining hopeful that coronavirus cases would not rise amid a decline in COVID-19 cases and encouraging vaccination data.

Unvaccinated people remain at risk of infection and are instructed to wear masks.

The CDC director said that she remains encouraged that coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths will continue to fall as the U.S. heads into a holiday weekend.

The U.S. reported a seven-day average of 22,877 new cases per day, which has declined by 25% compared to last week. It also marked the seventh consecutive day, where the average remained below 30,000 cases per day.

Vaccinations have slowed down in recent weeks after the most eager recipients received their shots. Daily doses administered have dropped to about 1.8 million per day from about 3 million per day in April.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
COVID-19 Updates

COVID-19 Updates

634K+
Followers
778
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

This is an account for updating the latest coronavirus stats, personal stories, news, opinions in the U.S. (with a focus on several states hit the hardest) and around the globe, follow us so that you don't miss any breaking news of the coronavirus.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Memorial Day Weekend#Disease Prevention#Cdc#U S Data#Disease Control#Americans#Optimistic#Vaccination Data#Hospitalizations#Deaths#Unvaccinated People#Vaccinations#Infection#Fall#Holiday Weekends#Risen#Coronavirus Cases#Press Briefing#April
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthABC Action News

Flu cases plummeted during the 2020-2021 season, CDC says

With social distancing measures in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, confirmed cases of influenza plummeted during the 2020-2021 flu season. According to data published on the CDC's website, U.S. clinical health labs and public health labs reported just 2,124 confirmed flu cases between Sept. 27, 2020 and May 15, 2021 (though the true number of people who contracted the flu was likely higher).
Public HealthPosted by
The Week

Health experts are at odds about the CDC's 'shockingly abrupt' mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated mask guidance marked a major milestone in the pandemic. But has the agency "skipped a key step"?. The CDC announced Thursday that those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 mostly no longer need to wear masks or socially distance. Dr. Leana Wen, a physician and CNN medical analyst, is among the experts who had been critical of the CDC's previous guidelines as overly cautious, but she writes in The Washington Post that with the announcement, the CDC "skipped a key step" and has gone "from over-caution to throwing caution to the wind."
U.S. PoliticsHuffingtonPost

CDC Director, Fauci Defend Mask Guidance Change, Both Denying It's Political

Two of the nation’s top coronavirus health experts on Sunday hit back at Republican lawmakers’ concerns that a recent relaxation of mask guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is political, instead insisting that the sudden change is based on evolving science from recent scientific studies. “It evolved...
Public HealthEverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: More Retailers Drop Mask Rules, Nurses Condemn CDC Easing of Guidelines, Europe Agrees to Reopen to Vaccinated Travelers, U.S. Reaches Lowest Level for Pandemic Deaths While India Sets New Record

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 5:10 p.m. on May 19, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 164,439,865 (up from 163,783,604 Tuesday) Total deaths worldwide: 3,408,811 (up from 3,394,191 Tuesday) Total...
Public Healthboundarycreektimes.com

B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stays below 500 a day over weekend

B.C. public health officials reported 443 new COVID-19 up to Saturday, 424 up to Sunday and 424 on Monday, the fourth day in a row with fewer than 500 new cases. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported 14 additional deaths over the weekend, as the number of people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions declined from 387 on Friday to 350 as of Monday, with 132 in intensive care.
Public HealthKXLY

US Covid-19 vaccination pace is down by nearly half in the last month. These states slow to vaccinate may struggle this summer, expert warns

For many, a nationwide return to normalcy from the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to accelerate into the summer as more businesses and state governments prepare for a large-scale reopening. Sports stadiums are filling up, mask mandates are being shed, and travel and tourism industries anticipate a rebound with cruise lines planning for passengers once again.
Public HealthWESH

COVID-19 positivity rate remains below 5%

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Health experts say the number of new COVID-19 infections is trending lower. Hospitalizations are also down. According to internal medicine physician, Dr. Aftab Khan, that means we’re doing something right. “Our program with mitigation program and vaccination program is working. These vaccines are highly effective,” Khan...
Public HealthSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: CDC's mask guidance for the fully vaccinated doesn't mean a return to normal

The great mask debate appears to be over, even if the pandemic isn’t. The unexpected ferocity of passions over the wearing of — or refusal to wear — masks in public produced countless tense, even violent confrontations over the past 14 months as the quest to save lives devolved bizarrely into political football. Against that backdrop, new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear a mask in most settings.
Public Healtharcamax.com

Many experts say to keep masks on, as pushback to CDC ruling intensifies

A growing number of health experts vaccinated against COVID-19 said they'd keep their masks on in public settings as federal officials acknowledged that new relaxed mask recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention needed clarification. The comments underscore a growing pushback in some quarters over the CDC's...
FestivalPosted by
WOKV

Memorial Day weekend marks first holiday with less COVID-19 stress

NEW YORK — The upcoming Memorial Day weekend will mark a dramatic contrast from the same weekend last year as COVID-19 cases continue to decline, vaccination rates are up, and more Americans return to traveling and visiting with friends and family. More than half of American adults are fully vaccinated...