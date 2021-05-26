CDC director remains optimistic about COVID-19 rates ahead of Memorial Day weekend

(Susan Walsh-Pool/Getty Images)

By Hanna Park

(WASHINGTON) As Memorial Day weekend approaches, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offered a hopeful yet cautious message for Americans planning to celebrate the beginning of summer with loved ones.

“We have seen after holiday weekends in the past that cases have risen. But well, we've never been in a position where we've had almost half the adults of America vaccinated and protected from this virus,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a press briefing, noting that more than 130 million Americans are now fully vaccinated.

While the CDC’s guidance remains in place for the weekend, Walensky told vaccinated people, who are considered “protected” to “enjoy your Memorial Day.”

“Thanks to vaccines, tens of millions of Americans are able to get back to something closer to normal: visiting friends and family,” she said, remaining hopeful that coronavirus cases would not rise amid a decline in COVID-19 cases and encouraging vaccination data.

Unvaccinated people remain at risk of infection and are instructed to wear masks.

The CDC director said that she remains encouraged that coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths will continue to fall as the U.S. heads into a holiday weekend.

The U.S. reported a seven-day average of 22,877 new cases per day, which has declined by 25% compared to last week. It also marked the seventh consecutive day, where the average remained below 30,000 cases per day.

Vaccinations have slowed down in recent weeks after the most eager recipients received their shots. Daily doses administered have dropped to about 1.8 million per day from about 3 million per day in April.