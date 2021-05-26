Cancel
TV Series

5 takeaways from the big shocking "This Is Us" wedding season finale

By Matt Mueller
On Milwaukee
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are cordially invited to the "This Is Us" season five finale – and to quite the wedding spectacular. To be honest, for most of the episode, Tuesday's long-awaited closing hour didn't feel spectacular at all. You could feel the script trying to get to all of the characters and wrap up all the threads in an hour – remember: we, and the writers, got two fewer episodes this season than expected – and the result was a mostly tame and often disjointed episode, unable to get particularly deep into any character beats and held together by a lot of monologues and emotional speeches doing the heavy lifting. (The Pearsons?! Why, they'd never!)

