LSI Industries said today that it has launched a uniquely different series of outdoor architectural luminaires. Branded “Opulence,” the new series combines a visually stunning fixture with five different mounting styles. The result is a lighting solution that bolsters the richness of every environment in which the luminaire is installed. Regardless of configuration, each product in the Opulence series features the same beautifully curved fixture with a clean housing and a near-seamless mounting assembly.