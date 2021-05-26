Cancel
Horisont Energi completes Barents Blue project feasibility phase

By Adnan Bajic
offshore-energy.biz
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHorisont Energi has completed the feasibility phase of the Barents Blue project, laying the foundation for Europe’s first large-scale carbon-neutral ammonia plant, which will include offshore carbon storage. “The work carried out with our partner Haldor Topsøe A/S is pioneering and sets the global standard for blue hydrogen and ammonia...

#Renewable Energy#Carbon Engineering#Feasibility Studies#Barents Sea#Production Design#Energy Production#Barents Blue#Horison Energy#Melk Ya Lng#The Sn Hvit Unit#Polaris#Norwegian#Nok#European#Offshore Carbon Storage#Hydrogen#Carbon Footprint#Feasible Sites#Concept Studies#Natural Gas
