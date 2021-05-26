4 picturesque Texas state parks climb onto new list of best in the U.S.

Red Fleet State Park is getting some love on a national list ranking state parks based on their level of solitude. Red Fleet landed at number 2 and is the only state park in Utah to make the list which was created using data from HomeToGo of the most popular state parks in 2021. Hometogo.com shares that “in order to rank these parks, we researched 6 data points: The number of annual park visitors, the size of each park in acres, the number of activities on offer, the species diversity of plants and animals, the number of offers available nearby on HomeToGo and the average nightly price for accommodation.” They further explain that after obtaining the raw data, they assigned each data point a representative numerical value between 5 and 10, with a hypothetical "perfect score" of 40 out of 40. Red Fleet received 31.7 points while #1 Custer State Park in South Dakota received 32.5.