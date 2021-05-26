newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

4 picturesque Texas state parks climb onto new list of best in the U.S.

By Steven Devadanam
Posted by 
CultureMap Dallas
CultureMap Dallas
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As Americans get ready to hit the road all the summer travel they missed out on last year, one popular destination is state parks. And why not? The U.S. boasts more than 10,000 state parks covering a total of 18.6 million acres; with more than 813 million visitors every year, the National Association of State Park Directors says.

dallas.culturemap.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
CultureMap Dallas

CultureMap Dallas

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://dallas.culturemap.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
City
Needville, TX
Houston, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Fish And Wildlife#U S#Cave Lake State Park#White River State Park#Americans#Brazos Bend State Park#Texans#State Parks#Annual Park Visitors#Texas Hill Country#Custer State Park#Southern#Vacation#Bald Cypress Trees#Travelers#Super Scenic South Dakota#Backwaters#Accommodations#Outdoorsy Activities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
News Break
Hiking
Related
Houston, TXPosted by
CultureMap Dallas

Texas Biennial brings more than 50 artists to museums around the state

A collection of Texas art and artists are taking over five museums in two cities as part of a massive curated exhibition of contemporary art in Texas. The 2021 Texas Biennial: A New Landscape, A Possible Horizon, the seventh iteration of the geographically led statewide art survey, will feature 51 participating artists through exhibitions, programming, and works of public art in San Antonio and Houston from September 1 through January 31, 2022. This marks the first time the event, a project of Austin-based arts nonprofit Big Medium, includes the distribution of art across five Texas galleries.
Texas StatePosted by
WGAU

8-foot alligator captured outside Texas taco restaurant

HENDERSON, Texas — Apparently, even gators can’t resist a tasty taco. According to KLTV and KCEN, police in Henderson, Texas, responded Wednesday morning to a Tex-Mex restaurant on U.S. Route 79 after an 8-foot-long alligator was spotted in the parking lot. “What an exciting morning Henderson had,” Henderson police wrote...
Texas Stateklif.com

Fort Worth’s Leon Bridges Is The New Texas State Musician

Austin (WBAP/KLIF) – The Texas Legislature has named Fort Worth singer Leon Bridges the 2021 Texas State Musician. The state’s lawmakers followed the lead of the Texas Commission on the Arts in presenting the honor to Bridges. He’s the first DFW area artist to win that designation. Past state musicians include George Strait, Marcia Ball, Flaco Jimenez, and Jimmie Vaughan, who grew up in Dallas but moved to Austin as a teenager. the Commission on the Arts selects the award winners every two years, so the legislature simultaneously named San Antonio accordionist Eva Ybarra the 2022 Texas State Musician.
Traveleasttexasradio.com

New Ranger At Cooper Lake State Park

Cooper Lake State Park -Doctors Creek Hires New Park Ranger. Cooper, TX— “It’s the Park Rangers that make our Texas State Parks the very best,” says Cooper Lake State Park Complex Superintendent Steve Killian. “Hiring qualified employees is probably the most difficult, most important, and yet most rewarding job that I undertake. We have a fantastic team of park rangers at Cooper Lake State Park, serving over 112,000 visitors annually, and that number continues to multiply.”
Texas StateLaredo Morning Times

What to know about bringing dogs to Texas state parks

Summer break is almost here, which means camping trips, hiking adventures, and visits to Texas's many state parks. For those of us who consider our dog a family member (sometimes our favorite family member), including them in the fun is a vacation necessity. If you're planning a trip to one...
TravelOnlyInYourState

The 8-Mile Paddle Trail Is The Best Way To See Chicot State Park

With over 6,400-acres of rolling hills, leafy pines, and beautiful scenery, it’s no wonder why Chicot State Park is one of Louisiana’s most beloved state parks. For nature lovers, there’s no better spot, and if you love paddling, then you definitely need to gas up the car and make your way over to Chicot State Park where you’ll find an eight-mile canoe trail that’s perfect for a day of fun in the sun.
Michigan StateKilleen Daily Herald

Michigan's best state park? Travel magazine names its favorite

DETROIT — Michigan has more than 100 state parks and recreation areas, and picking a favorite might not come easy to travelers. But a national travel magazine has chosen its recommendation. Mackinac Island State Park is Michigan's best state park, according to Condé Nast Traveler. This month, the luxury and...
TravelHammond Daily Star

State parks need new ideas

A recent report by the Mississippi Legislature’s PEER Committee makes it clear that the state park system needs some fresh ideas if it is to survive. PEER said the parks need more revenue, more employees instead of a revolving door of contract workers, more property maintenance, better cash-handling procedures and a better marketing program.
Travelmystar106.com

The Best State Park in Every U.S. State

As the economy and the country opens up, people are ready to get out and explore and travel. Travel + Leisure has a list of the 50 best state parks in the United States. Most people focus on going to National Parks but there are hidden treasures at State Parks.
Travelsavoredjourneys.com

12 Best U.S. National Parks to Visit

Note: Due to current circumstances, some information may be outdated. Please check official websites before you travel. Be advised this article may have links to products we make commission from. America’s National Parks are more than just hiking trails into mountain valleys, campsites overlooking sweeping vistas and unparalleled chances to...
Lifestylebasinnow.com

Red Fleet State Park Tops National List of Extraordinary State Parks for Solitude

Red Fleet State Park is getting some love on a national list ranking state parks based on their level of solitude. Red Fleet landed at number 2 and is the only state park in Utah to make the list which was created using data from HomeToGo of the most popular state parks in 2021. Hometogo.com shares that “in order to rank these parks, we researched 6 data points: The number of annual park visitors, the size of each park in acres, the number of activities on offer, the species diversity of plants and animals, the number of offers available nearby on HomeToGo and the average nightly price for accommodation.” They further explain that after obtaining the raw data, they assigned each data point a representative numerical value between 5 and 10, with a hypothetical "perfect score" of 40 out of 40. Red Fleet received 31.7 points while #1 Custer State Park in South Dakota received 32.5.
Texas Statewanderwithwonder.com

Dinosaur Hunter: Dinosaur Valley State Park Texas

I am hunting dinosaurs. You might think this is a challenge in today's world. But, after following their tracks, I finally found them at Dinosaur Valley State Park Texas. The focal point of the park is the thousands of dinosaur footprints in the rock lining the Paluxy River. This family-friendly Texas park is a must-see destination for those of us fascinated by dinosaurs.
Slippery Rock, PAentertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

McConnells Mill State Park Offers Hiking, History, and Rock Climbing (Sun., 5/23/21)

Whether you’re a tree hugger or just looking to get some fresh air after months in quarantine, McConnells Mill State Park makes for an exciting nearby day trip. Prehistoric, glacial drainage cut a deep gorge into the landscape, leaving some spectacular boulders and waterfalls. Remember—it’s called Slippery Rock Creek for a reason. Stay on the trails, don’t swim, and enjoy your fishing, hiking, hunting, rock climbing, or whitewater boating safely. The park is also a prime spot for bird-watching or observing (from a distance) any wildlife, such as beavers or groundhogs. The park takes its name from Thomas McConnell, who bought a gristmill on the creek in 1875. He later added water turbines and roller mills, which visitors can see for free during the preserved mill’s normal operating hours. The nearby covered bridge is a National Historic Landmark. Bring a picnic basket or grab food from a nearby establishment, such as North Country Brewing Company in Slippery Rock. (CM)
Texas StateWALA-TV FOX10

VIDEO: Woman climbs in monkey exhibit at Texas zoo

(KVIA/Meredith) -- A zoo in Texas is planning to press charges against a woman who jumped into a monkey enclosure. Zookeepers say she not only endangered herself, but also the monkeys. "It's extremely dangerous. I mean these are primates we're talking about here, so they can do some substantial damage...
TraveltheplanetD

12 Best Hikes in Yellowstone National Park

It is one of the largest volcanic systems on earth and the best hikes in Yellowstone National Park take you deep into its wonders. Yellowstone sits on top of a super volcano that’s had 3 massive eruptions. Each eruption left a memory in the form of calderas that we can see today creating one of the most beautiful landscapes in the United States. Yellowstone is America’s first national park and has been attracting outdoor lovers view the world’s largest collection of geysers including Old Faithful since 1872.