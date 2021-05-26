The Identity Theft Resource Center's 2021 Consumer Aftermath Report Reveals Impacts on COVID-19 Identity Crime Victims

In a Nutshell: Identity fraud costs card issuers and lenders billions a year, but not all fraud is the same. When fraudsters co-opt a user’s actual credentials, there’s a clear break in an existing customer relationship, and the damage can be stopped. More insidious is synthetic fraud, where entirely new identities are fabricated, and there’s no real customer involved. SentiLink uses an innovative combination of data analysis and human intelligence tools to protect financial institutions from both kinds of fraud. Since 2017, SentiLink has emerged as a leader in stopping synthetic fraud — earning our Editor’s Choice™ Award as a Top Identity Fraud Solution.