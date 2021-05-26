newsbreak-logo
Northeast Arc’s Linking Lives Campaign receives Kraft Family Challenge Grant

Wicked Local
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kraft Family has made a $125,000 gift to support Northeast Arc’s Campaign for Linking Lives. The donation was announced by Robert Kraft, founder, chairman and CEO of The Kraft Group, and Josh Kraft, president, Kraft Family Philanthropies, in a video message recorded for Northeast Arc’s virtual Evening of Changing Lives Gala. The $125,000 gift will support Northeast Arc’s first-ever capital campaign, a $3 million fundraising effort for the Center for Linking Lives at the Liberty Tree Mall. The gift comes in the form of a challenge grant; Northeast Arc will receive the funding once it receives a matching amount of gifts from other donors.

