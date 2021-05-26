Northeast Arc’s Linking Lives Campaign receives Kraft Family Challenge Grant

Community Foundation for Delta County Executive Director Cheryl Andzejewski, presents a check from the Community Foundation for Delta County April Grants round for $2,000 to the William Bonifas Fine Arts Center Executive Director Irina Bruno. Bruno stated, “The William Bonifas Fine Arts Center is grateful to the community foundation and their Grants Committee for their generosity in awarding the grant application we submitted for our Class and Event Renovation Project. The funds will be used to assist in replacing and adding to our equipment we constantly use for our classes and programming as we serve the community youth and adults. The funds we received will be specifically used to purchase new folding tables and chairs.”