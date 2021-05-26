Roseville resident injured in Kandiyohi County collision Tuesday
A Roseville resident was injured when his vehicle collided with a pickup in Kandiyohi County Tuesday morning. On May 25, at about 10:40 a.m., the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office heard of a motor vehicle crash with injuries in northeastern Kandiyohi County. Deputies learned a 2017 Toyota Rav4, driven by a 22 year old from Roseville, was traveling east on CR 33 and failed to yield as it crossed CR 2. The Rav4 was struck by a northbound 2008 Dodge Ram towing a fiberglass fishing boat driven by a 60 year old from Gibbon.www.myklgr.com