Roseville resident injured in Kandiyohi County collision Tuesday

(St. Paul MN-) Kandiyohi County has finally reached the 50% COVID-19 vaccination level. It had been sitting at 49% for a couple weeks, but the Minnesota Department of Health Saturday said with 16,555 people having had at least their first dose, it is now at 50% which is about 11% behind the statewide average. There were 882 additional cases of coronavirus reported in Minnesota Saturday, which brings the state's total now to nearly 594,000, and of that number, nearly 577,000 victims have recovered. There were 3 COVID-19-related deaths reported, putting the state's panedmic death toll now at 7286. The figures were based on approximately 22,000 test results.