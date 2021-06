This museum contains the most expensive Porsche ever sold at auction: a 917K model Steve McQueen drove in the movie Le Mans. About 45 minutes away from the site of the elegant Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, the Brumos Collection comprises 16,000 square feet of display space and a full workshop with a dyno. Fifty vintage specimens from early and modern racing have been carefully curated and placed with reverence inside of the purpose-built facility, where you can happily immerse yourself in automotive history when you visit. Like thoroughbred racehorses, these vehicles are not gathering dust; they're exercised and maintained regularly.