If there is one thing that coach Sirianni loves to preach about, it is competition. Sirianni loves having a competition at every position and will give everyone a fair shot. There will be a lot of position battles all over the field for the Eagles in training camp. Jalen is competing against Flacco for the starting QB job, even though we know he will be the starter. Then you have guys at every other position battling for a roster spot or playing time. There is one huge position battle that is going to happen this training camp that is going to have a huge outcome on the season. The battle of Andre Dillard and Jordan Mailata for the starting left tackle spot is going to be the biggest position battle this training camp.