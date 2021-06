TURNERS FALLS — Jade Tyler made her impact early and often on Thursday against Frontier. Leading 1-0 going into the bottom of the second, Holly Myers reached with a single, followed by base hits from Hannah Marchefka and Olivia Whittier. Whittier’s hit scored Myers, and Taylor Murphy walked to load the bases. Tyler broke the game wide open, smashing a grand slam over the center field wall to extend the lead to 6-1. The blast helped pave the way to a 13-1 Franklin County League victory in five innings under the lights at the Bourdeau Fields Complex.