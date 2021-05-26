Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Tchami Reveals Forthcoming ‘Year Zero’ Remix Album, First Song Out Friday

By Karlie Powell
Your EDM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTchami unleashed his much anticipated and critically acclaimed debut album Year Zero in 2020 — and in 2021, it’s getting remixed. The producer recently took to Twitter to share the news. The first Year Zero remix drops this Friday and he wants to know — “can you guess the remixer?” Several potential names have been thrown into the mix including DJ Snake, Ibranovski, and AC Slater, but all signs point to Malaa.

www.youredm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tchami
Person
Gunna
Person
Dj Snake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Year Zero Remixed#First Song#Producer#Video#Faith
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Two years later, Ibranovski reconvenes with Tchami’s Confession—stream ‘Only You’

After charting his first Confession outing in March 2019 a la “Omega” alongside Tchami, Ibranovski is back for a sophomore stint, made via “Only You.” A dance floor consumer, what with its four-to-the-floor rhythm and ear-catching adlibs, Ibranovski’s second-ever CONFESSION single keeps his 2021 hot streak burning brightly. To date, this piping path has sweltered with his April release “Go Getter,” disseminated via BROHUG‘s BROHOUSE label, as well as his “Gimme,” which arrived via Hardwell’s Revealed Recordings in March.
Musiczapgossip.com

Muse releasing Origin Of Symmetry remix album to celebrate 20th anniversary

Muse are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album ‘Origin Of Symmetry’ by releasing a remix LP. The British rock band are marking the landmark date for their acclaimed second album by bringing out the collection which includes a new version of ‘Citizen Erased’. The remix album will drop on...
Musicvanyaland.com

Lana Del Rey releases three tracks from forthcoming album ‘Blue Banisters’

Chemtrails Over The Country Club who? Lana Del Rey unveiled three new songs from her forthcoming album Blue Banisters this afternoon (May 20): “Text Book,” “Wildflower Wildfire,” and the title track. As if we needed more reason to celebrate this summer, Blue Banisters is due out July 4, just months after the release of her last LP, March’s pensive, folksy effort Chemtrails Over The Country Club. Tune in to the three-spot below.
Musicmixmag.net

Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore announces ‘The Third Chimpanzee Remixed’ album

Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore has announced a new ten-track release ‘The Third Chimpanzee Remixed’ which comes out via Mute on August 20. Pre-order it here. The record sees a host of impeccable techno and experimental producers rework tracks from Gore’s ‘The Third Chimpanzee’ EP, which came out earlier this year.
MusicNPR

New Music Friday: The Top 6 Albums Out On May 21

We open this week's show with Olivia Rodrigo, the actress-turned-pop star whose debut single "Drivers License" topped the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks earlier this year. Now, she's released her debut album Sour, which expands Rodrigo's template to include Taylor Swiftian acoustic folk and jagged, '90s-inspired pop-punk. Patrick Paige II, the bassist for the experimental R&B group The Internet, has a new album of clever and creative hip-hop called If I Fail, Are We Still Cool? And Allison Russell, known as one-half of Birds of Chicago and one-fourth of Our Native Daughters, just released a thoughtful and beautiful, deeply reflective, ultimately triumphant solo collection called Outside Child.
MusicSpin

Sneaker Pimps Announce First New Album in Nearly 20 Years

Sneaker Pimps are back nearly 20 years after releasing their third album, 2002’s Bloodsport. The ’90s trip-hop pioneers announced their fourth album Squaring the Circle will be coming out this fall, with its title-track and lead single set for a July 9 release. The album was written, performed and produced...
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Years & Years Taps Kylie Minogue for 'Starstruck' Remix

Years & Years, the musical project of Olly Alexander, tapped Kylie Minogue for a new remix of “Starstruck.”. The remix is a joyful blast of dance-pop that suits Minogue perfectly. Over crisp drums and whirring synths that repeatedly build to a euphoric chorus, Alexander and Minogue sing together, “Don’t need your cash/I got my own to spend it on ya if I like/If you wanna dance/Baby let’s dance/We can dream until the sunrise/I can’t help it, I get starstruck over you/What can I do, baby?”
TennisBerkeley Beacon

The 10 songs that got me through my first year at Emerson

One of my favorite ways to connect with people is through music. During my first year at Emerson, I discovered so many great new songs that are part of my daily playlist now, many of which I first heard through friends. Since there are too many to count, here are...
Musicgratefulweb.com

Santigold joins late reggae legend U-Roy for new song; U-Roy's final album out in July

Trojan Jamaica/BMG is proud to announce the release of U-Roy’s final full-length album, SOLID GOLD U-ROY. The album was originally set to come out in 2020 with plans for a worldwide tour in support, but unfortunately, the pandemic delayed the release. Now, with the heartbreaking loss of U-Roy on February 17, the album has become a celebration of one of the most profoundly influential reggae stars of his generation. An originator of the chatty rhythmic vocal style known as toasting -- a key foundational element in the development of rap in its early stages in the 1970s -- U-Roy left behind an unmatched legacy which is clearly on display on SOLID GOLD U-ROY, with its guest appearances including Ziggy Marley, Shaggy, Mick Jones of The Clash, Santigold, Sly & Robbie, David Hinds of Steel Pulse, Big Youth, Tarrus Riley, Rygin King, Jesse Royal, Richie Spice, and Scientist. The album arrives on July 16, 2021; pre-orders are available now.
Music98online.com

The Tragically Hip dig up old songs for new album, due out tomorrow

The Tragically Hip is releasing a new album, and you won’t have to wait too long to hear it. The record is titled Saskadelphia, and will arrive tomorrow, May 21. It consists of six previously unreleased recordings from the beloved Canadian rockers: five studio tracks, and a 2000 live version of a song called “Montreal.” The studio tracks date back to the sessions for the 1991 Hip album Road Apples, back when the band thought they were going to record a double album.
Musicedmidentity.com

Latest Single Revealed Off Forthcoming ‘Red Hot + Free’ Album

Red Hot has announced HIV/AIDS benefit album Red Hot + Free and unveiled a new single by SOFI TUKKER and Amadou & Mariam. Red Hot, an organization centered around the fight against HIV/AIDS has looked to the music industry for their latest project to help in the ongoing battle. Influential industry member Bill Coleman stepped up to lead the process and the result is Red Hot + Free, a two-disc album that’s due out for release on July 2. Not only will this be a pivotal album in time with the mix of current events, but it also represents the new wave of musical progression and innovation found in each of the artists featured.
MusicPopculture

Chase Rice Teases Fans With New Music Amid Forthcoming Release for 'The Album' (Exclusive)

Chase Rice is releasing the third installment to The Album on May 28 and is ready for fans to hear all three parts together. During an exclusive interview with PopCulture, the country music singer noted he feels this album is only the "tip of the iceberg" for what's to come in regards to his music and teased fans a bit on where he's planning on taking his sound. "I had The Album part I and II come out last year and then part III is coming out, which it will end up just being called The Album; it's all together now. I think this is the tip of the iceberg of where it's going to be going," Rice explained.
Musicwnypapers.com

Duran Duran announce details on forthcoming studio album, 'Future Past'

√ First single ‘Invisible,’ with unique official music video created by AI Huxley, out today. √ Announce first-of-a-kind collaboration with 360 reality audio for new album, single, music video & back catalog. On Wednesday, internationally acclaimed, multi-Platinum, award-winning pop legends Duran Duran released their brand-new single, “Invisible,” with accompanying music...
MusicComplex

Your Favorite Rap Song, But It’s a Lo-Fi Remix

Like all mutating scenes, the lo-fi movement in hip-hop began as something far different from what it has become. In the beginning, it was purely an aesthetic choice. Beatmakers like J Dilla, Nujabes, and Madlib brought the raw feeling of lo-fi indie rock music to rap production, favoring unmanipulated live-sounding instrumentation instead of the glossy boom-bap that was becoming more popular at the time. Those producers pulled from the recording methods of jazz players, which in turn, has had an outsized effect on the creation of lo-fi hip-hop. While the sound from Dilla to now has changed immensely, the ethics of the style has stayed the same. That remains the defining link between the original forms of lo-fi hip-hop music and the latest phenomenon, particularly the subsect of “Beats to study to/Beats to chill to” that are dominating YouTube.