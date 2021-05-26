Tchami Reveals Forthcoming ‘Year Zero’ Remix Album, First Song Out Friday
Tchami unleashed his much anticipated and critically acclaimed debut album Year Zero in 2020 — and in 2021, it’s getting remixed. The producer recently took to Twitter to share the news. The first Year Zero remix drops this Friday and he wants to know — “can you guess the remixer?” Several potential names have been thrown into the mix including DJ Snake, Ibranovski, and AC Slater, but all signs point to Malaa.www.youredm.com