Utica, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Altura man was transported to St. Marys Hospital yesterday after his SUV collided with a semi-truck. The State Patrol says 21-year-old Jacob Sovell suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, which was reported just before 6 PM at the intersection of Highway 14 and Winona County Road 18 on the east edge of Utica and about 5 miles south of Altura.