10-month-old killed by family dogs in North Carolina, authorities say

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 5 days ago

A 10-month-old baby briefly left unattended by her father at their North Carolina home was killed Tuesday night by a pair of family Rottweilers, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office. The father heard a commotion after stepping outside their Willow Spring home to move a water sprinkler, Capt. Danny...

