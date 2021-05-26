Cancel
Gucci joins NFT craze with a digital art piece that starts at $20,000

By Maya Ernest
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s money to be made in the fashion industry — but that profit is slowly moving online as digital fashion becomes more popular. Not one to miss out on the cash grab, Gucci has become the first designer brand to officially sell an NFT as part of a Christie’s auction, Vogue Business reports. Entitled “PROOF OF SOVEREIGNTY: A Curated NFT Sale by Lady PheOnix,” the NFT-specific auction contains a single work from Gucci: a fashion film co-directed by creative director Alessandro Michele and award-winning photographer and director Floria Sigismondi.

Gucci’s First NFT is Here, and it is a Film Inspired by its Recent Aria Collection

On the heels of Gucci’s Executive VP of Brand and Customer Engagement Robert Triefus revealing that it is “only a matter of time” before luxury brands get in on the non-fungible token – or “NFT” – game, the Italian design house is offering up its first NFT as part of a newly-unveiled auction at Christie’s. Entitled, “PROOF OF SOVEREIGNTY: A Curated NFT Sale by Lady PheOnix,” the NFT-specific auction, which runs from May 25 to June 3, contains a single work from Gucci: a fashion film co-directed by creative director Alessandro Michele and award-winning photographer and director Floria Sigismondi.
Virtual Gucci and the Future of Digital Fashion

This article is an installment of The Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. In honor of Gucci's 100th Anniversary, the iconic brand has launched Garden Archetypes, an immersive experience in Florence...
Europe Bids To Join NFT Art Auction Craze

Europe has joined the craze for NFTs, virtual art pieces inspired by cryptocurrencies that turn the impermanence of the internet into a prized collector's item to be bought and sold like a Rembrandt. Drawing quizzical head-scratching by many, these digital objects authenticated by blockchain technology have drawn millions of dollars...
Roblox fans are buying digital Gucci bags for thousands of dollars

For fans willing to outfit their video game avatar with the latest, coolest skin, a few bucks here or there is a small price to pay to stick out from the crowd. But on Roblox, the massively popular children’s platform, players are paying as much (if not more) for a virtual Gucci purse as they would for the real thing.
A Digital-Only Gucci Bag Sold for $4,115 on Roblox, as Brands Continue to Look to Gaming to Reach Gen-Z

A bee-embroidered Gucci Dionysus bag is making headlines after it recently commanded a resale price of 350,000 Robux – or roughly $4,115, which is more than the $3,400 retail value assigned to the bag by the Kering-owned fashion brand. The real takeaway is not the rising price tag, alone, though; it is the fact that the marked-up handbag does not come in physical form. Instead, it is a digital-only asset (and not an NFT) that exists exclusively in the universe of online video game platform Roblox. Despite having “no value, use [or] transferability outside of the Roblox world,” as internet entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian put it, someone still shelled out upwards of $4,000 for the opportunity to own the entirely-virtual bag.
What the Cooling of the NFT Market Means for the Crypto-Obsessed Art World

With every new commodity that explodes onto the market and commands nearly unprecedented levels of attention, there’s inevitably going to be a period where the first blush of excitement wears off and reality begins to set in. This appears to be the phenomenon that’s currently plaguing NFTs, the blockchain-bound, cryptocurrency-friendly digital items that have drawn huge prices at auction and captivated professionals in every industry who’d been looking for the next big thing. According to recent reports, sales in US dollars of NFTs currently are clocking in at less than half of where they stood in April. This likely means that the art auction world is going to have to get even more creative than they’ve already been when it comes to generating interest from potential buyers.
Gucci Unveils Its First NFT Auction At Christie’s

After months of speculation, Gucci has entered the NFT realm with the release of “Proof of Sovereignty,” a sale curated by Lady PheOnix. Italian luxury powerhouse, Gucci, has debuted its first NFT, a new film inspired by the recently-launched Aria collection. The NFT is one digital art piece available for auction at Christie’s between May 25 and June 3 – with a starting price of $20k for participating bidders.
Founder of NFT Project DIGITALAX Explains how Web 3.0 Is Enabling Digital Fashion and a Metaverse with Mod Culture

We recently caught up with Emma-Jane MacKinnon-Lee, Founder of DIGITALAX, an NFT-based digital fashion project. Last month, DIGITALAX teamed up with Polygon, formerly Matic Network, to issue “a hybrid digital and physical fashion line.” The collaboration is focused around the idea of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as memes, “being a gateway and an integral part of the sustainable digital metaverse.”
Will Gucci’s Digital Bag Disrupt Luxury?

What Happened: A digital version of Gucci’s Dionysus Bag with Bee created for the Roblox marketplace has been sold for $4,115 — exceeding the price tag of the physical accessory IRL. The virtual bag was on sale at Gucci Garden, an experience engineered as a collaboration between Kering’s jewel in the crown and the online gaming platform. Here, visitors could meet up, have their avatars try on various branded items, and make purchases.
A Digital Gucci Bag On Roblox Sold For More Than The Real Thing

Some of Gucci’s digital accessories on Roblox are turning a huge profit for resellers in the game. The catch? These accessories are not NFTs. Gucci recently launched Gucci Garden, its first experiential event on Roblox – a virtual installation inspired by the fashion powerhouse’s “Archetypes” event in Florence, Italy. On...
Startup spotlight: How digital fashion brand Auroboros is breaking through

Auroboros is blooming. This month, the experimental design duo made up of Paula Sello and Alissa Aulbekova will become the first to show a digital-only ready-to-wear collection at a major global fashion week. Auroboros will show a 14-piece collection via a virtual show during London Fashion Week’s DiscoveryLAB, an immersive platform for emerging brands, on 12 June, joining a small group of other ready-to-wear brands that have been in business for less than three years.
Gucci Gaok flagship store

Gucci‘s newest flagship once again demonstrates its drive to achieve more diversity and inclusion within the brand and its identity. Situated in Seoul, one of the Far East’s most alluring fashion capitals, the so-called Gucci Gaok is the luxury brand’s second flagship store in the city. The striking name, gaok is Korean for ‘house’ or ‘home’, signals a distinct alignment with local culture, but also the store’s rather surprising location, Itaewon, an eclectic neighbourhood part of town not associated with luxury shopping, shows an in-depth knowledge of both the South Korean retail market and youth culture. Needless to say, Gucci has pulled out all the stops for the new flagship store. The Italian brand occupies 1,015 sqm. (10,925 sq.ft.) spread across four floors of a redeveloped and expanded modern structure and shares the premises with Foundry, a contemporary art gallery which will officially open its doors next week.
Everyone from Gucci to Louis Vuitton is betting big on digital fashion. Here’s why they should proceed with caution

Against a cliffside backdrop with lush greenery, DressX cofounder Daria Shapovalova models an expertly tailored denim jumpsuit with horn buttons and brass trimmings. Made by Soorty, a manufacturer that produces denim for major brands such as Calvin Klein and Zara, her jumpsuit is one of hundreds of thousands of garments made in their factories in Pakistan this year. While research has shown that denim production is one of the most polluting and resource-intensive activities in the fashion industry, Shapovalova’s particular garment doesn’t carry the same weight. Her jumpsuit is purely digital—created through software to be showcased on platforms such as Instagram and Snapchat.
OTB’s Renzo Rosso: ‘Fashion is a magic industry’

Renzo Rosso is still building. The founder of Diesel and chairman of OTB, the Italian luxury group, led the acquisition of Jil Sander earlier this year and more M&A isn’t off the table. In seeking out brands that will be a fit for OTB, which he says is an alternative to the larger French luxury conglomerates, he looks for talent, creativity and “bravery”. (OTB stands for Only The Brave.)
CFDA, Fashion Trust USA Award Five Designers

The Council of Fashion Designers America and Fashion Trust USA have recognized five designers of color with exceptional talent and promise with a $40,000 award each to support their business needs. The designers are Aisling Camps, a mechanical engineer turned fashion designer; Charles Harbison, founder and creative director of Harbison,...
Amnesia Ibiza announces a collection of Digital Arts on the Blockchain

Launched in Collaboration with Hipworth, the digital artist behind the famous Carl Cox portrait, and Heart of Bone, a Boutique Jewellery Workshop. In collaboration with Hipworth, the digital artist behind the famous Carl Cox portrait, and Heart of Bone, a boutique jewelry workshop, Amnesia Ibiza will be the First Ibiza brand to launch a collection of NFT digital artworks.
Valentino Launches Makeup Line

Luxury fashion house announces the launching of its first makeup line. “The freedom to try on and choose. To mix, match and apply striking color in just one stroke,” that’s how Valentino announced Valentino Beauty — its first-ever line of makeup. The couture house decided to leave the hall of...
Etro Resort 2022

It seems that Etro is leaving a second youth. After dressing the winners of the Eurovision music contest, emerging Italian rock band Måneskin, women’s creative director Veronica Etro unveiled a resort collection injected with a young, rebellious feel. “We started with the fall show, that was inspired by Jimi Hendrix, then we collaborated with Måneskin.…I like this free-spirited rock vibe, these influences from the subcultures that actually are very in line with the year of our brand’s foundation, 1969, an authentic symbol of rebellion,” said the designer, during a preview at the Etro showroom in Milan.