Gucci joins NFT craze with a digital art piece that starts at $20,000
There’s money to be made in the fashion industry — but that profit is slowly moving online as digital fashion becomes more popular. Not one to miss out on the cash grab, Gucci has become the first designer brand to officially sell an NFT as part of a Christie’s auction, Vogue Business reports. Entitled “PROOF OF SOVEREIGNTY: A Curated NFT Sale by Lady PheOnix,” the NFT-specific auction contains a single work from Gucci: a fashion film co-directed by creative director Alessandro Michele and award-winning photographer and director Floria Sigismondi.www.inputmag.com