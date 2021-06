A three-year-old survived falling from a five-storey window in New York and sustained a fracture, authorities said.The boy, identified by NBC News as Jose, fell from the fifth storey of an apartment in the Bronx, and was caught falling on CCTV footage.It showed Jose bouncing off an awning of a business below the window, and then on to the sidewalk. Witnesses told NBC News that the awning appeared to be a life saver for Jose, who has Down’s Syndrome.He was found by passersby and was cradled before his aunt, covering her face with her hands in apparent disbelief, arrived from...