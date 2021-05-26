newsbreak-logo
Washington County, PA

Community rallies to help child whose mother was killed in a murder-suicide in Washington County

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY — By now, most people have heard of the tragedy that took place in a McDonald home this week, where two women and a man were killed in a murder-suicide.

One of the women who was killed leaves behind a young child.

The McDonald Fire Department, and the community, are now taking action to help the little boy who is now without a mother.

“It’s heartbreaking. There are several of us who are parents and as soon as there was any mention of a young child involved, it takes it up an extra notch,” said Assistant Fire Chief Philip Boggs.

Boggs said dozens of people have helped through buying tickets and making donations.

“It’s very impressive and humbling to see how everyone comes together to help a complete stranger in the event that they don’t know them,” he said.

