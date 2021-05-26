Cancel
U.S., Egypt working closely to reinforce Gaza ceasefire, Blinken says

By Aidan Lewis, Nidal al-Mughrabi / Reuters
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO/GAZA, May 26 (Reuters) - Egypt and the United States said they would work together to reinforce a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Cairo and Amman on Wednesday on a regional tour. Egypt has longstanding relations with both sides in the...

