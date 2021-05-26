Cancel
Jay-Z Says He Used to ‘Forget All My Lyrics’ While Performing

By Trace William Cowen
Complex
Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted returns for its fourth season, complete with a new episode featuring 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Jay-Z. In a brief teaser clip released Wednesday, Jay is seen reflecting on instances from the past during which his lyrics simply slipped his mind mid-performance.

