Idaho Falls, Pocatello Texas Roadhouse locations to host hiring event

KIFI Local News 8
 5 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As local diners return to their favorite restaurants, Texas Roadhouse is staffing up.

On Monday, June 7, Texas Roadhouse locations in Idaho Falls and Pocatello will host the first-ever hiring event to fill more than 40 full and part-time positions.

Texas Roadhouse is doing in-person interviews with all interested applicants. Interviews can be scheduled online HERE .

In 2020, Texas Roadhouse spent more than $20 million in COVID-19 Pay, COVID-19 relief and bonuses for employees.

The post Idaho Falls, Pocatello Texas Roadhouse locations to host hiring event appeared first on Local News 8 .

