The Epic Games Store Will Give Away Another Big Mystery Game Soon

Every Thursday, the Epic Games Store offers free games for its player base and this week, it’s NBA 2K21. This version will feature cross platform play between the Epic Games Store and Steam, while no cross platform exists with consoles. It is free until May 27 and can be claimed to be used forever. This is part of the Epic MEGA Sale, which is much like the Steam sales you see. Epic will grant coupons each time a purchase is made and is promising bigger free games for the next four weeks. NBA 2K21 also received a patch for the previous console generation version. This provides 2K Beach with a summer theme and some new WNBA uniforms and arena updates.