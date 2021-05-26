newsbreak-logo
The Epic Games Store Will Give Away Another Big Mystery Game Soon

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpic Games continued its weekly offerings of free games through the Epic Games Store last week by giving its users NBA 2K21 for free. The game is approaching one year on the market now and will eventually be replaced this year by a new annual installment in the NBA 2K series, so it wasn’t the most surprising of giveaways, but it was a big one regardless. It was marketed as a “Mystery Game” which typically hints at the game’s well-known status, and according to Epic Games’ newest teaser, the game being given away this week will be a “Mystery Game,” too.

