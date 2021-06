A fire destroyed the main greenhouse at Trout Creek Gardens and Nursery in the early hours of Wednesday, May 18. No one was injured, and while the owners don't have a final total in damages, a significant amount of inventory was lost. "The fire took the whole structure of the main 100-foot greenhouse," owner Don Carsella said. "We lost 400 hanging baskets and around 30,000 annuals and veggies. We lost plant tags, tools, fans and our generator."